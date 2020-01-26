Nigerians are still groaning over the effects of the closure of the Nigeria-Benin Republic border. Of course one agrees that the consumption of local rice has substantially increased. One also agrees that the indigenous firms growing rice in the country, processing and packaging the harvest into ready-to-use form and even going further to brand their products are creating job opportunities.

But it must also be accepted that other firms that doing legitimate export business and paying duties and taxes to the government have also been penalized unduly. It is like a case of cutting your nose to spite your face.

The border closure policy has created more unemployment, thereby worsening the socio-economic situation that fuels crimes and criminality. It has also emerged that while the border between Nigeria and Benin was closed, upcountry, in the northern part, residents there, terrorists and criminals still have a free range and move in and out as they want with practically no restraint. The government should look again at the border policy and give it a human face.

• Romanus Ndehigwo wrote from Idiroko, Ogun State