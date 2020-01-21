Monica Iheakam

Former Super Falcons goalkeeper, Ann Agumanu- Chiejine has advised female players in the country to give marriage a chance, even as they continue their career in the round leather game.

Chiejine, who ranks top among the first set of female footballers in Nigeria, spoke at the 2020 SheFootball Conference organized by another Falcons star, Ayisats Yusuf Aromire, went down memory lane to educate the players about the importance of starting a family early.

The four-time African Women championship winner, admonished the players not be discouraged by friends, teammates and peer pressure in giving a shot at early marriage.

“It is sad that female footballers are perceived to be marriage shy. Let us move away from this stereotype. As female players, we are good at what we do in the field for our clubs and country, we can equally excel in building a home if we give it a chance.

“I was discouraged by my teammates and friends when I wanted to marry because they thought that I will not be able to play football or hang out with them anymore.

“I have a 24 year old daughter and when you see us together, you will think she is my sister. I got married at the age of 17 and till date, I have no regrets about giving marriage a chance when I did because I enjoy everything my friends and teammates felt marriage will deny me.

“Whatever you think you are doing now, give it your best shot but also have it at the back of your mind that marriage is good”, Chiejine advised.