From Judex Okoro, Calabar

Governor of Akwa Ibom State and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant, Udom Emmanuel, has promised to rescue and restore Nigeria if given the mandate.

Emmanuel, who made the promise while interacting with Cross River delegates to the forthcoming PDP presidential primary in Calabar, yesterday, said he decided to throw his hat in the ring because of the current challenges Nigeria is passing through in all sectors.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

He said Nigeria is passing through difficult times and needs a leader that would brace all odds and take Nigerians out of the economic woods, adding that fixing the nation after eight years of APC-led government is a Herculean task not meant for those without concrete blueprints.

According to him, countries all over the world are governed by leaders who have vision, mission and are creative enough to turn things around in this technological age.

“We are challenged by insecurity, unemployment and poor infrastructural development. We are now the poverty capital of the world. The economic indices are on low level as our Naira is nose-diving.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

“We must get it right in 2023 or Nigeria will keep going down. We need a leader who understands what development is and then stimulate economic development. We need a leader who has the capacity and has a sound economic framework to create jobs and rescue Nigeria.

“We don’t need a leader who would come and embark on further policy summersault and empty promises. So, somebody must rise up to the challenge. Therefore, I offer myself for president to rescue and restore Nigeria. I have paid dividends in private sector and paid dividends at the political sector. The evidences are there for us all to see. Hand over Nigeria to me and I would rescue the economy.”

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

On international scene, he said: “We would draft a foreign policy that would take us back to the days when we were the leading voice of Africa in global politics and internal affairs.”

Speaking, state PDP chairman, Venatiua Nkem, wondered why critics were worried about South South eying Aso Rock again after President Goodluck Jonathan. He explained that if the South West that has also produced president and vice were still aspiring for the coveted seat, then nothing stops the zone from also aspiring considering its contribution to the revenue and development of the country.

Former governor of Benue state and coordinator of Governor Emmanuel Udom Presidential Campaign Team, Gabriel Suswan, said the country needs somebody who understands the economic dynamism and current development challenges facing the nation.