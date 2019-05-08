From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Super Falcons assistant coach, Maureen Madu, has pleaded with her players to give her the WAFU Cup tournament title as the best gift to celebrate her birthday.

The Nigeria former international said in Abuja before departing for Cote d’Ivoire that she made the request to the players collectively who surprised her with birthday shocker after the team’s light training in Abuja.

“I was surprised to see my boss, Thomas Dennerby and the players singing happy birthday song for me while the Chief Coach and one of the crew surprisingly threw me up to celebrate my birthday. I was really surprised beyond words.

“I actually charged the team to play well and win the WAFU Cup trophy for me as my birthday gift. They have promised to win and present the trophy to me as my birthday gift which the chief coach fully supported,” Madu said.

Meanwhile, team’s foreign manager, Thomas Dennerby, has revealed that his backroom staff is helping him to monitor the foreign-based Super Falcons players