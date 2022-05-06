By Sunday Ani

A group, Concerned Ndigbo in PDP, has called on the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to respect its existing zoning arrangement by zoning its presidential ticket to the Southern part of Nigeria.

The group also reminded the party leadership that in considering the South for the party’s presidential ticket, it should also be micro zoned to the South East for justice, equity and fairness.

The group canvassed this position at a press conference in Lagos, yesterday.

Chairman of the group, Prince Ejiofor Churchil said since the return of democracy in 1999, the PDP has maintained the zoning concept to ensure that there is peace and fairness in the party, stressing that it has never at any point in time thrown its presidential ticket open to all the zones; it cannot do it now just because it has come to the turn of the Igbo.

‘It is rather very unfortunate that after waiting since 1999 till date, when it is obvious that it is the turn of Ndigbo to produce the PDP’s flag bearer, the party is advocating open ticket for all zones, thereby systematically denying Ndigbo the opportunity of producing the party’s flag bearer. However, should this ever happen, it will only establish the fact that Nigeria is not one and that one Nigeria only exists on the lips of a deceitful political class who places their selfish interest above that of national interest,” he said.

He warned that denying South East the ticket would not only discourage a greater number of Ndigbo from believing in Nigeria but it will also fuel the agitation for self rule. “Giving Ndigbo the ticket will bring unity, peace and growth to Nigeria. It will give every Igbo man a sense of belonging and mutual trust which is what Nigeria needs at this crucial time. Let’s remind ourselves that we cannot talk about peace where there is gross injustice. Justice and peace are inseparable; so, if we need peace, we must pursue justice because where there is no peace, growth and prosperity cannot happen,” he added.