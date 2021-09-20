From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom has enjoined the people of Bonta and Okpute Communities in Konshisha and Oju Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state to stop the violent attacks and give peace a chance.

Governor Ortom made the call on Monday when he, alongside other top government functionaries, security chiefs and other stakeholders on a peace visit to the warring communities.

The Bonta/Okpute crisis had been on for a while and had consumed many people including soldiers and locals from both areas.

Speaking during the visit, the governor urged the people to sheathe their swords as according to him, there was nothing that could be compared with peace.

‘There should be no more hostilities. I enjoin you to embrace peace and dialogue,’ he said.

In their separate remarks, Senators Gabriel Suswam and Abba Moro appealed to the youths of the two warring communities to embrace peace and stop further hostilities.

Both Suswam and Moro appealed to the people to allow them the opportunity to wade into the matter and promised not to relent in their efforts to ensure the return of peace in the areas.

They pleaded with the people to give them the opportunity to end the crisis and put them back on the track of peace.

Also speaking, the traditional rulers on both sides pledged their resolve to abide by the peace pact that was initiated by the state government.

The youths from both Bonta and Okpute promised to sheathe their swords in order to give peace an everlasting chance in the areas.

