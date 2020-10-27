However, the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), has charged the #EndSARS protesters nationwide to withdraw from the streets and give peace a chance.

According to the National President of the PFN, Rev. Felix Omobude, the genuine protesters had made their points loud and clear, enough for those in authority to hear and to do the needful.

“You should stop your street protest for now to prevent hoodlums who have hijacked the hitherto peaceful exercise to continue with their condemnable acts of criminalities which include vandalism, arson, looting, killing, rape, amongst others.”

The PFN national president, who stated this while unveiling the forthcoming Christian programme, named Bible Alive Believers International Convention (BABIC) with the theme: “Triumph of Hope” however, urged the government to be circumspect by urgently attending to the demands of the protesters.

Omobude who condemned the shooting and killing of protesters at the Lekki tollgate called on the military high command to thoroughly investigate the incident and bring perpetrators to book.

He sympathised with families of those who lost their lives during the protest, calling on government to ensure that their death was not in vain.

He said during the five-day church event which commences today, there would be prayers and supplications for God’s intervention in the ugly incidents that have befallen the country and its citizens.