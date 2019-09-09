Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

People of Bodinga South Constituency, Sokoto State have tasked the Member representing the constituency in the State House of Assembly, Hon. Tukur Bala Bodinga to assist in the provision of infrastructures and social amenities in their areas.

They made these demands at a Townhall organized by the International Republican Institute (IRI) with the support from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

The meeting was attended by the lawmaker, officials and members of All Progressives Congress (APC), community leaders and the International Republican Institute (IRI).

They listed lack of potable water, dilapidated of existing classrooms, lack of good healthcare facilities and good access roads as some of the amenities lacking in the constituency and needed urgent attention.

A community Leader, Bello Modi urged the lawmaker to assist in the renovation of the community’s primary school, repair of faulty boreholes and replacement of faulty electricity poles.

“This is opportunity for us to present our demands to you as they are of more priority to us. You are a trusted representative and we the people of Bodinga Tauma ward will grateful if all these demands are met.” Modi explained.

A onetime counsellor of Sifawa ward, Umar Ladan Sifawa, urged the lawmaker to look into providing drugs at the community’s Dispensary, construction of boreholes and feeder roads.

Others speakers also charged the lawmaker on the need to startup empowerment programmes that will target women, youths and other vulnerable groups within the community.

Responding, the lawmaker, Hon. Tukur Bala promised to look into their demands and added that most of the requests were part of his campaign promises during the electioneering campaign.

He however commended the IRI for organised such townhall meeting in the constituency while describing it as an eye opener that will give him more insights into the wellbeing of the people.

“This is an ample opportunity for me to engage with my constituents, know their demands and have a focused direction to attend to them accordingly. I have listen to you all and all your demands are tenable. It will serve as a guide for me to provide more oriented projects for you all.” Bala submitted.

The meeting according to Abubakar Dangaskiya, IRI Sokoto office is to avail electorates the opportunity to engage their elective representatives and present their demands for meaning impact on their wellbeing.

The communities were drawn from the six wards of the constituency namely Bodinga Tauma, Daihua Badau, Sifawa Lukuyawa, Dingyadi Badawa, Kymo Masanjare and Tuluwa Kulafasa.