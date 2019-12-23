Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Christian elders in the 19 northern states have pleaded with President Muhammadu Buhari for the release of Leah Sharibu from Boko Haram captivity as special Christmas gift.

The christians under the aegis of the Northern States Christian Elders Forum (NOSCEF) said the government had the capability to free the young girl from captivity terrorists.

Leah Sharibu was among 110 schoolgirls aged 11–19 kidnapped by Boko Haram from Government Girls’ Science and Technical College (GGSTC) Dapchi, Yobe State since February, 2018. While the other girls, mostly muslims were released, Sharibu remained in Boko Haram captivity till date.

“We plead with President Buhari to give the Christian community of this great nation the Christmas gift by ensuring the release of our child, Leah Sharibu, from the brutal custody of the Boko Haram. We believe the government has the wherewithal and competency to effect her release,” the forum’s chairman, Ejoga Inalegwu said in a Christmas message.

The forum also decried the marginalisation of Christians in the north.

“Goodness Thomas scored 302 in JAMB and 278 in post JAMB, with 6 A1s, but could not get the course of her choice, because she is a Christian. Let the nation cry out against this injustice.

“The injustice and discrimination that Christians suffer as a way of life in the north in all spheres, even Christians from educationally disadvantaged states of Kebbi, Zamfara, Katsina and other Northern states are denied their state quota admission to read courses of their choice, inspite of their performance, because of their faith.”

Inalegwu said Christmas brings message of hope for a people who had lost every hope and revives the hearts of those in despair.

“We call evil good and good evil, we congratulate those who steal the mandate of the people by the barrel of the gun and intimidation, we have forgotten the values of the leaders of the Yar’adua fame, who could look at victory to its face and say ‘the means that brought me to power is flawed’ Those from whom we expect a higher standard, are the first to congratulate a stolen mandate.

“Every local government election is now won 100 pr cent by the party in power in the state. Those who are advocating that INEC should take over local government elections will now be chewing their words because with INEC, we see elections stolen at gun point and lives lost. We call on men and women of conscience to cry out loud so that the situation does not deteriorate further.” Dishonesty in government escalates crime and criminality.