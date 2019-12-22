Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Christian elders in 19 northern states under the auspices of Northern States Christian Elders Forum (NOSCEF) have demanded from President Muhammadu Buhari the release of Leah Sharibu from Boko Haram captivity as a special Christmas gift to them.

This was contained in a Christmas message to the nation which was signed by the chairman of the Forum, Ejoga Inalegwu.

Leah Sharibu was among 110 schoolgirls aged 11–19 years old that were kidnapped by Boko Haram from Government Girls’ Science and Technical College (GGSTC) Dapchi, Yobe State since February, 2018. Others have been released, but Sharibu still remains in Boko Haram captivity till date.

“We plead with the President, Muhammadu Buhari, to give the Christian community of this great nation, the Christmas gift by ensuring the release of our dear child, Leah Sharibu from the brutal custody of the Boko Haram. We believe the government has the wherewithal and competency to effect her release.

“The message of Christmas is a message of hope for a people who had lost every hope; it is good news to revive the hearts of those in despair.