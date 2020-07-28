Supporters of Heartland FC of Owerri have commended Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma for moving to bring sanity back to the club, even as they charged him to name a new general manager for the team without further delay.
The supporters, in a letter signed by their chairman, Eze Nkemka, pointed out that with the new soccer season set to begin in September, the government need to act fast to enable the club start pre-season preparations in good time.
The letter, which was addressed to the sports commissioner read in part: “Please Your Excellency, we also want you to give us a new general manager soon because the league would be starting by September, so that the team can start early preparations. This will enable Heartland to start the league on a good note. Senator Hope Uzodinma, you deserve accolades.”
The supporters also endorsed the appointment of Dan Chike Ogu as Sports Commissioner, declaring that his coming would see Heartland move to the next level.
It would be noted that Heartland had since last season been immersed in crisis, a situation that had seen the club under achieving on the field of play.
The government last week moved to get things back on track, as it ordered the management to hands off the club in 48 hours.
Leave a Reply