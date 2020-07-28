Supporters of Heartland FC of Owerri have commended Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma for moving to bring sanity back to the club, even as they charged him to name a new general manager for the team without further delay.

The supporters, in a letter signed by their chairman, Eze Nkemka, pointed out that with the new soccer season set to begin in September, the government need to act fast to enable the club start pre-season preparations in good time.