Christopher Oji

Family members and friends of a staunch member of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mr Madu, Manuel Sunday, who has been missing since 2016 has cried to the Federal government to bring him back dead or alive.

The family alleged that he had not returned home or been seen after his house in Umunneochi , Anambra State, was raided by security agencies since 2016.

According to the family, during the raid, three people were reportedly killed while many were injured.

The family also alleged that on February 3, this year at about 2 pm, security agents still stormed Sunday’s residents claiming that they were still searching for IPOB members who the Federal government had declared a terrorist organisation since September 20, 2017.

Spokesman for the family, John Sunday said: “We have been searching for our brother, an engineer, since 2016 that his house was raided. We have not been able to reach him; our patience has worn out. We can no longer bear the pains. A joint security operation carried out the invasion of his home where a lot of casualties was recorded.

“Sunday was last seen in public in 2016. He was being hunted by the government because of his roles and participation in the 2011 general election. His brothers and mother were not spared as they are being harassed by security agents. One of his aides, Segun Timothy, was killed by gunmen who also stormed his Lagos residence. What offense has he committed, rather than the facts that he was a front line campaigner for the actualisation of the IPOB and that they were using his residence in Umunneochi for the monthly meeting of IPOB.

“Also his political activities had been perceived as posing a threat to the ruling party. His country home has been locked up and kept under siege since he defected from the All Nigerians Peoples Party to All Progressive Grand Alliance in 2005. The development did not go down well with some politicians in Nigeria as APGA was then perceived as an Igbo agenda party and sympathetic to the agitation of Biafra Republic. We want our brother dead or alive. His whereabouts cannot just remain a misery.”