By Christy Anyanwu

There is a growing trend to wear natural hair. Aside the organic products in hair stores, you tend to see handful of women using all sorts on the hair to prevent breakage, to add volume and thicken the hair. Rice water, onions and avocado pear are some of the ingredients women use to achieve this purpose. Yet, some complain that these steps do not work for them.

A hair specialist told Sunday Sun that the number one thing to do to enhance natural hair beauty is to trim the hair. “Trimming your hair actually encourages hair growth. It may sound counter-intuitive, but the appearance of broken and split-ends not only damages the look and feel of your hair, but it also contributes to the appearance of shorter hair and thinner ends”

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

Here are benefits of hair trimming.

Hair trimming helps remove nasty-looking split ends.

It promotes healthy hair growth.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

It helps with hair breakage.

The process helps remove damaged hair.

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

Makes styling much easier as rough ends are eliminated.

It will make your hair look much thicker and healthier right from the root to the tip.