The spleen is the organ located on the left side of your body, behind the stomach on a level with the 9th and the 11th ribs. It is brown in color and normally about the size of a person’s fist. In healthy adults, the organ measures around 10 to 12 cm in length and weighs around 150-200 gm.

It is similar in structure to a lymph node, and is the largest lymphatic organ in the body. It mainly acts as a filter for purifying the blood, removing microbes and worn-out or damaged red blood cells. It is also an important organ in the immune system, producing the white blood cells that fight infection and synthesize antibodies.

While the spleen performs a number of important functions, it is possible to remove the spleen without jeopardizing life. Other organs especially the liver is able to take over many of its jobs. Your spleen may be removed because of an illness or damage by an injury.

Also the spleen may not work well in some disease condition -for example sickle cell anemia. However, people without a functioning spleen or who have had their spleens removed are at a great risk of developing infections and may be put on long-term antibiotics to prevent those infections. I am sure you would rather keep your spleen healthy.

Some spleen issues:

One of the most common spleen-related problems is an enlarged spleen. Experts say an enlarged spleen is indicative of an underlying health problem such as infection, chronic liver disorders (cirrhosis), blood cancers, destruction of red blood cells or hemolytic anemia. Other factors causing spleen enlargement include blood clots, pressure on your spleen veins and certain metabolic disorders. Even tumors can grow in the spleen as well causing them to enlarge.

Spleen problems range from mild to severe and life threatening. It’s severity depends on the underlying disease and the specific issues caused by the spleen.

Only a blood test can ascertain which one a person has. Make a diagnosis to know why your spleen is enlarged.

Symptoms of spleen deficiency:

In some cases people with an enlarged spleen may experience no or few symptoms, while others with this condition may experience abdominal pain or fullness, chronic fatigue/unusual tiredness, muscle aches, headache, vomiting, diarrhea and anemia. Swelling, pain and high temperature fever are also symptoms of spleen deficiency. Some say arthritis and obesity are symptoms that may suggest a deficiency in spleen.

Causes of spleen deficiency:

Periods of prolonged stress, unhealthy or irregular eating habits, cold weather, cold food and mental-over work.

The following remedies can help give your spleen a boost:

Local cinchona: Morindalucida(ezeogwu in Igbo, oruwo in Yoruba) alleviates pain and congestion in the region of the spleen with swelling. For better results mix with leaves of Moringa oleiferabecause of its high nutritional content and immune boosting properties.

Capsicum: is one of the most efficient remedies for sensitive swollen and enlarged spleen. Add this freshly to your meals to warm up your spleen.

Raw Fruits and Vegetables – consuming raw fruits and vegetables can keep your spleen functioning at optimal level. According to Lavon J. Dunne, author of the book “Nutrition Almanac,” raw fruits and vegetables such as apples, strawberries, oranges, carrots, bell pepper, cucumbers, lettuce and broccoli are rich in vitamins, minerals and enzymes that can detoxify your body, improve spleen function, support digestion and strengthen your immune system. It is important to consume these foods in their natural state because cooking them can destroy these natural nutrients.

Ginger – adding ginger to your meals can help you achieve or maintain a healthy spleen. Ginger is rich in zingibain, an enzyme that helps your body digest protein, decreases inflammation, strengthens your immune system and aids in the detoxification process. In treating issues of the spleen, ginger improves the absorption of essential nutrients in the body, fights bacteria and fungi thereby restoring health. The compound can reduce the size of an enlarged spleen.

Omega-3 fatty acids – eating foods that contain omega-3 fatty acids such as flaxseeds, soybean, pumpkin seeds, walnuts can keep your spleen healthy. Omega-3 fatty acids are healthy unsaturated fats that can decrease inflammation in your body and help your spleen cleanse itself of toxins like alcohol and tobacco.

Vitamin C – taken daily, vitamin C, a natural antioxidant and immune booster eliminates free radicals and other toxins in the system that may be contributing to spleen conditions. The vitamin also improves immune health, which helps restore the lymphatic and replenish general health.

Citrus peel – get the juice of 6 grapes, 6 oranges and 3 lemons, cut the white of the citruses and also the peel and boil in a little water for about 10 minutes. Strain and add to the juice, after cooling down and sip throughout the day. This will improve spleen function and normalize the flow of energy through the body, moving congested water and phlegm and releasing pathogens that have become stagnant.Do this for 2 days.

Dandelion tea – mixed with equal parts of sorrel tea (“zobo”) – 2 cups daily will benefit a painful spleen.

Mushrooms – adding mushrooms to your meals can improve the health of your spleen. Mushrooms are rich in beta-glucans, which may increase the amount of immune cells in your spleen, reverse or slow tumor growth and lower your risk of developing some cancers.

Beet root – grate this and eat for swollen spleen. Other foods for spleen deficiency include sweet potato, peas, carrots and garlic. Cooked root vegetables and beans are energetically warming, and can be seasoned with warming spices such as cinnamon, cloves and turmeric.

Eggplant – reduces enlarged spleen and increases red blood corpuses and hemoglobin. Eggplant is very good for spleen issues especially when anemia is indicated.

Water: drinking approximately eight to 10 glasses of water daily can support spleen health. Your spleen needs fluids to function effectively. Judith E. Brown, author of the book “Every woman’s Guide to Nutrition,” states that when you do not drink an adequate amount of water, your body becomes dehydrated, digestion slows and your spleen is unable to cleanse itself and expel accumulated toxins from your body. Foods and drinks that contain healthy amounts of water include herbal teas, oranges, tomatoes, watermelon, cucumber and lettuce.

Note: Chewing well helps the spleen to digest. You can assist your spleen by taking time to chew and eat your food properly. Do not flood the spleen with too much fluid during a meal so it is helpful to drink only a little fluid, if you must with meals and have most fluid intakes between meals.