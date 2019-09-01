Christy Anyanwu

Tulle fabric is the in thing. Little wonder that fashion forward women now rock exotic and trendy styles made with tulle fabric for social engagements.

Tulle is a fine mesh net fabric most commonly used to make wedding veils as well as embellish wedding gowns. However, designers are creatively designing outstanding styles with this feather weight fabric.

To keep your tulle vibrant, adhere to washing tips. Strong detergents and bleach should not come in contact with this synthetic fabric. Also, the heat of machine dryers can make tulle dry and brittle.

