Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has given palliatives to members of the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) serving in the state.

The palliatives include rice, beans, yam, eggs, vegetable oil, beverages, condiments, and other food items.

Governor Akeredolu said the corp members have displayed patriotism and nationalism by being in the state despite COVID-19 pandemic.

He said: “Our administration planned to give palliatives to the poor in all the 18 local government areas that make up the state, but the exemplary services rendered by the members of the NYSC to fight COVID-19 should not go unrewarded.

“I want to let you know that your patriotic service to the nation, especially at the challenging times of battling to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic with the production and donation of antiseptic, hand sanitiser and face masks to the state government, hospitals, institutions, the vulnerable and indigent people across the state, is acknowledged and appreciated.”

The governor, who was represented by the Chairman, Palliative Committee, Akinola Olotu, said the government will not waiver in its responsibility to the NYSC.

He said the administration values the indispensability of the youths and will ensure they are encouraged to remain productive in the overall interest of the state.

Olotu, who is also the senior special assistant to the governor on Agriculture and Agricbusiness, said Akeredolu is working assiduously to lay a solid foundation for the development of the state.

NYSC Coordinator, Grace Akpabio, said the positive disposition of Governor Akeredolu to NYSC, facilitated the construction of perimeter fence round the NYSC permanent orientation camp in Ikare-Akoko.