Those who know the CEO of Honeybols Foundations and the brain behind “Giving Hands Arena” charity organization, are quick to describe her as “husband of widows” due to her love for helping widows and orphans for over 17 years now.

Mrs Adebimpe Akinfolajinmi, who is a serial business owner from fabrics merchandise to oil and gas among others credited to her and her husband, sees charity as her own special calling and has decided to give it all it takes to make her legacy live after her.

The fourth edition of the foundation’s outreach will be taking place at Agege Local Government on October 13. This philanthropist will be hosting over 200 widows,empowering most of them and giving scholarships to some orphans that day with the support of the office of the First Lady of Lagos State and her friends.

While Adebimpe might have grown so much love for giving because of the innate fulfilment she has seen in the past from the successful empowerment outreaches credited to her and her foundation, sharing of food stuffs, clothing, provision and lots more, makes her realize she’s doing it right with the help of God.

This serial business owner promises that this fourth edition of the foundation’s outreach will be a dream come true as many things had been put together to make it a life time experience.