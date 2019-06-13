Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti

Chief Alex Ndubuisi, President General, Ohaneze Ndigbo, Ekiti State, has clamoured for lgbo presidency for the region in 2023. He spoke with Daily Sun.

Has Governor Kayode Fayemi fulfilled his promise to include your members in his government?

Governor Fayemi in his first tenure gave us Special Adviser (SA) on Ethnicity. In the campaigns that got him the second term, we made a request for a commissioner and he agreed. He also promised giving us a place at the Builders’ Mart, to build our lock-up shops for the Igbo. We have been waiting to see his government fulfil these promises. I want to use this medium to appeal to the governor to facilitate the Oja Oba Market in Ado-Ekiti, to ensure traders have access to it again.

Since the demolition of so many shops in state capital, so many people, especially the Igbos have left the state. We therefore, beg for a quick completion of the market, we are ready to do the needful, so that traders can go back there for their businesses. This will give room for improvement in the economy of the state.

The debate about 2023 and the fact that South East lost out through Atiku/Obi in the 2019 elections, what do you say about this?

As for the 2023 presidency, I pray Nigerians should consider the South East for a president. Since Nigeria is one, we should be given a chance, so that all these agitations can rest. Let Nigerians give us the chance to rule in 2023. Let us try the Igbo. We are good economy developers, the wisdom and the tactics we use in business, if we employ it in governance, I am telling you the economy of this country will improve tremendously and increase geometrically. Let us be allowed to dare the feat in 2023. A trial by the Igbo will sure convince Nigerians that we are capable. We will not let Nigerians down.

With the emergence of Governor Fayemi as the Chairman of Nigeria Governors’ Forum, what do you expect of him?

Governor Fayemi is a special breed. He is a square peg in a square hole. He has that special instinct for leadership, he has always been a good shepherd, because on hearing the news I knew Nigeria has started to improve and I know he is going to do well. The cap fits him and I support his wearing it. I pray for him for more of God’s wisdom, knowledge and understanding and that what God has started in his life, will be perfected.

What are your words for President Muhammadu Buhari as he steers the ship of Nigeria for another four years?

The era of politics and elections are over. The President cannot say he is the President of a political party or of the North, but the President of the entire Nigeria and as such he should represent us well. He should forget whatever political or election differences but face squarely the country and move her forward.

We have been promised “Next level “ and I know that the “Next level “ will improve and better the lots of Nigerians. By the time he starts to do things to improve the lots of the people, he will be well-talked about, because what Nigerians are interested in is who does it well. That is the area Nigerians are interested in.

Nigeria is celebrating 20 years of democracy do you think Nigerians have had a fair share of the dividends of democracy?

I really congratulate Nigerians for the uninterrupted democracy and I pray for its longevity in the country. No matter how little the dividends may be, the fact remains, “the worst civilian government is better than the best military government.” There has been more people representation in government in the last 20 years.

Also, there is a huge difference between sifting what to say (democracy) and total restrictions on what to say (military rule) which has allowed for freedom of expression as enjoyed in the last two decades. There have been rooms for constructive criticisms since the inception of democracy in Nigeria and so many advantages too.