Giving.ng, a reputable crowdfunding platform, reveals an upgraded platform that eases the burden of social impact fundraising for NGOs, alumni associations, individuals, and social enterprises across Nigeria. The crowdfunding platform will be the first in Nigeria and the world to offer free fundraising services and gives grants up to N1million to non-profits and other fundraisers on it. Critical sectors of the economy such as health, education, food sufficiency and renewable energy can benefit from these grants.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Sterling One Foundation, an investor in the platform, Peju Ibekwe, disclosed this in a statement in Lagos. She explained that Giving.ng is a secure digital platform that enables well-meaning Nigerians and non-Nigerians across the globe donate to causes they care about in a bid to benefit society. It allows the needy to get helpers through a secure and trusted platform.

The CEO said the platform was designed for fundraisers such as non-profits, alumni associations, social enterprises, and individuals passionate about a cause for which they intend to raise funds. “Giving.ng was designed to improve access to funding for non-profits, needy Nigerians, and increase access to grants for social enterprises.