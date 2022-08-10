From Charity Nwakaudu

The founder of the Chris Igbokwe Foundation, Chris Igbokwe, has admonished Christians to practice the life of giving, saying that it is the perfect way to receive more.

This was contained in a statement signed by Chris Igbokwe at the Sunday Service held at The Help From Above Healing and Deliverance Ministry, Wuye, Abuja.

The Sunday Service was praise and bliss at the Help From Above Healing and Deliverance Ministry in conjunction with the Chris Igbokwe Foundation as they celebrated God for faithfulness.

During his ministration the General Overseer of the Help From Above Healing and Deliverance Ministry, Pastor Godwin Ube gave his words of exaltation as he took his sermon from the book of John Chapter 1: 44- 45 where the clergy gave some spiritual pronouncements.

Speaking during the event the founder of the Chris Igbokwe Foundation, Chris Igbokwe spoke on how the foundation has helped the lives of internationally and Nigeria at large.

“This foundation has helped so many people, we have paid the house rent if more than 30 people between now and 60 days,” he said.

“Today we are sharing palliatives, we support people with money, we pay hospital bills, we are doing what God said we should do in this ministry that is keeping people happy and smiling.”

The wife of the General Overseer, Mrs Celestina Ube, alongside the wife of the founder of Chris Igbokwe Foundation, Mrs Benedicta Igbokwe, advised those in a position to help to imbibe the habit of charitable giving.

Some of the beneficiaries of the Chris Igbokwe Foundation expressed joy and satisfaction for the gesture that has touched their lives.