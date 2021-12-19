From Noah Ebije, Kaduna
Sunday killings in Giwa local government area of Kaduna State appeared to be the bloodiest in recent times in the State.
Few hours after saying that 20 persons were killed in the attacks, the State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan said 38 persons have been confirmed killed in Giwa council area.
Aruwan said in a statement, “Following the report of attacks by bandits across villages in Idasu, Giwa LGA, contained in an earlier update, security agencies have confirmed to the Kaduna State Government that 38 people were killed across the locations attacked.
“Twenty-nine of the victims have been identified, with nine remaining unidentified as of the time of this update.
“Further details will be published as they are confirmed”.
