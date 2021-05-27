The Federal Government’s National Gas Expansion Programme (NGEP) has received a boost with the unveiling of Sterling Petro-chemicals and Fertilizer Production Plant (SPFL) in the newly created Liberty Oil and Gas Free Trade Zone in Eastern Obolo, Akwa Ibom State.

The foundation stone for the project was laid on Wednesday May 26 by the Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, and his Rivers State counterpart, Mr. Nyesom Wike.

The Group Managing Director of GIWA Gas, Mr. Tony Chukwueke, said the petro-chemicals and fertilizer production plant wouldhelp boost the economy of the state as well as that of the nation and would reduce the harmful effects of gas flaring on the environment.

“The project will open a gateway of opportunities in the oil and gas industry, significantly unlocking volumes of gas to the midstream plant, a great milestone for the state and opportunity for the LGA.

“GIWA Gas will open the door of opportunities for all the major oil players in the region. As a pioneer in the oil business, NPDC has already aligned in this path to make it happen and working relentlessly in one of its biggest onshore oil blocks (OML-13) in the state as well as the nation.”

“The petro-chemical and fertilizer plant will utilise 40 per cent of its production within the country to boost the production of liquefied petroleum gas and fertilizers. We will meet the energy requirement of the state and create more jobs for Akwa Ibomites.”