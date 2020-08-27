Joe Apu

Two key contenders for the position of Club Commodore of the Navy Sailing Club, Citizen Tunde Giwa-Daramola and Navy Commodore Mike Igwe will have an opportunity, today, to let members into their visions ahead of the club’s Annual General Meeting which comes up on Saturday.

Citizen Giwa Daramola, a former Club Commodore of the Navy Sailing Club located in Navy Town, Ojo, Lagos stated that his quest to return as the next Club Commodore of the foremost dialing Club in Nigeria is based on repositioning it for better sailing activities that will see her athletes returning to winning ways.

“The Navy Sailing Club, Navy Town, Ojo is the cradle of water sports in Nigeria and have produced athletes that have represented Nigeria at National Sports Festival and the All Africa Games. The Club needs to re-galvize, re-energise in all aspects especially in the area of training of athletes, holding competitions and laying emphasis on youth development. There is so much to do ahead that would benefit the Club and I have the capacity with other member of the incoming executives to move the club to higher heights.”