From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Two more bodies have been found following bandits’ attack, last weekend, on communities in Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna State. The latest discovery of two more bodies brought the death toll from the attack to 40.

Giwa local government area shares boundary with Katsina state in northern part of Kaduna. A statement by the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, yesterday, said: “Security agencies carrying out search operations in Giwa local government area have reported to the Kaduna State Government the discovery of two additional bodies, following the weekend’s attack in some villages in the area.

“It would be recalled that Kauran Fawa, Marke and Riheya villages in Idasu, Giwa LGA, were attacked by armed bandits, with 38 people confirmed dead, as at yesterday (Sunday).

(Continued on www.sunnewsonline.com)

“The latest discovery of two more bodies brings the death toll from the attack to 40. Further details will be published as they are confirmed.”