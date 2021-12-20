From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Two more bodies have been found following the bandit attack last weekend on communities in Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The latest discovery has brought the death toll from the attack to 40.

Giwa shares a boundary with Katsina State in the northern part of Kaduna State.

A statement on Monday by the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, indicated that ‘security agencies carrying out search operations in Giwa Local Government Area have reported to the Kaduna State Government the discovery of two additional bodies following the weekend’s attack in some villages in the area.

‘It would be recalled that Kauran Fawa, Marke and Riheya villages in Idasu, Giwa LGA were attacked by armed bandits, with 38 people confirmed dead as of yesterday.

‘The latest discovery of two more bodies brings the death toll from the attack to 40. Further details will be published as they are confirmed.’