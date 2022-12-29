By Louis Ibah

From within and outside Nigeria, thousands of members, adherents and visitors gathered for one week at the Warri, Delta State, headquarters of God’s Kingdom Society (GKS) to celebrate the Christian Feast of the Tabernacles.

The festival, as explained by the president of GKS, Brother Felix Adedokun, dates to the biblical time of Moses, but had been ignored by many Christian denominations over the years.

This year’s celebration, the first having people attend physically following the outbreak of COVID-19 in 2020, saw guests entertained by various choral groups drawn from Lagos, Delta, Rivers, Edo, Ekit and Abia states, among others, to music, dance and concerts that depicted Nigeria’s rich ethnic, cultural and linguistic pluralities.

“It was as if the Yoruba, Igbo, Itsekiri, Efik, Ibibio, Ikwere, Ijaw, Isoko, Urhobo and Bini were in a fierce contest to showcase who was best in music and dance in Nigeria. I have never witnessed such electrifying display of music, dance and colourful costumes in a Christian worship centre,” said a worshiper who simply gave her name as Yinka.

“All the teachings and public lectures had music interludes; you almost felt as if a reenactment of the Pentecost was taking place in Warri. All languages and peoples were duly represented and treated to popular musical tunes and dances from their areas, It was an awesome experience for me,” said Abraham who came from Lagos to attend the event.

The GKS president explained that the Feast of the Tabernacles was an annual religious festival that God instituted through His servant Moses during the exodus of the natural Jews from Egypt to Canaan for them to observe throughout their generations.

“Many Christians do not know that there is a definite prophetic instruction by Almighty God through Zechariah the prophet that all peoples and nations of the world in these last days should celebrate this feast irrespective of nationality, ethnicity, caste, colour or creed,” he said.

“It is worthy of note that Jesus Christ during his days on earth participated in tbe feast of Tabernacles as St John’s account records Christ preached to the people ‘about the midst of the feast’ and also taught them on ‘the last day, that great day of the feast’…He set an example for all Christians to follow,” he added.

Adedokun in a sermon tagged “The world before the judgement seat of God Almighty” tasked political, religious, economic leaders and citizens of the world on responsible and righteous living as taught by Jesus Christ.

The cleric lamented the rise in crime, diseases and bad governance across nations saying the world would always be full of sufferings and tribulations but assured of a Kingdom of God with an end to all of man’s troubles.

He exhorted all of humanity to take full responsibility for the actions knowing that the entire human race is before the throne of God Almighty, which is built on justice and judgment, and that they would all be called to account for their deeds. He said God has appointed Jesus Christ as the judge of all the earth.

He said ‘those who are willing and obedient’ will be duly rewarded on the judgment day, while punishment awaits those who refuse and rebel.

In an interview with journalists after the event, Adedokun urged Nigerian politicians aspiring for elective positions in the 2023 general elections to be honest and to have the fear of God in their minds so that God Almighty can help them translate their programmes into reality.

He also lamented the sufferings of ordinary Nigerians and how the political class and some church leadership have taken advantage of it to oppress and extort ignorant citizens.

He said campaigns for next year’s polls have commenced with politicians making all manner of promises to the people, but expressed the doubt that they would fulfil their promises because they lack the fear of God in them.

“Citizens are no longer happy in Nigeria. And we are praying that God should send someone, be it a man or woman to come and salvage Nigeria. The message of the church is that those who want to rule in 2022 should have the fear of God in their minds and let them be honest. Once they do this, you will see that God Almighty will help them.We of the GKS will always preach peace, but do we have peace in the world today? Where true leaders are rulling, you will always have peace,” he said.

Vice president of the church, Brother Tariola Ekiseowei who spoke on the topic: “Prevailing crisis as the signs of the end” said all the disasters that the human race was going through, like diseases, wars, tribulations, starvations etc was nothing comparable to the imminent trouble that would be coming upon the earth.

He said the problems of the world started in 1914 following the outbreak of the first world war as foretold in scriptures, but, however, urged Nigerians to continue to practice righteousness and trust God even in the midst of all tribulations.

He tasked politicians, religious and commercial leaders to serve God and humanity with fear.

“Always cast all our burdens upon God Almighty as he has commanded,” he said.

This year’s celebration held between December 11 – 18 at a new cathedral constructed at the cost of over N200million was not all about dance, music and exhortation; divine blessings were also invoked upon little children by the President, Brother Adedokun.

The event also offered an opportunity for members to reach out to the poor and needy as hundreds responded to the appeal by the women group for donations for this cause. St Paul International, the charity arm of the church, also ensured there were enough drinks and food for all that attended the event.