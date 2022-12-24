It’s another Christmas. Fortunately, it falls on a Sunday. Why not wear that glam look to go praise and worship God on this special day?

Even though a church environment is a place that requires modesty, one can be modest and still look classy, elegant and chic in a well put together outfit.

While looking at the Christmas colours which are green and red, one can also wear outfit of any colour, be it native or foreign attire so long as it comes out beautifully.

Here are some tips to help in putting together a Christmas church outfit

• A beautiful lace fabric made into a long gown, and styled with fascinator, will not be a bad one.

• A long skirt and blouse with lace fabrics no doubt makes a classy style, and will definitely draw attention to you. Style it with matching gele or trendy turban.

• Ankara is still in vogue. Combine it with an English fabric to make a long skirt and blouse, then top it with aso oke gele or fascinator. What a glamour it has always been!

• Bubus and caftans are usually gorgeous, whether made with adire, lace or English fabrics. #Dress them with bold jewellery and other necessary accessories to bring out the beauty.

• George wrapper and blouse attire has remained in vogue. It used to be referred to as Igbo attire. Now, the bug has caught up with people from other tribes. Both young and old have also embraced it. It usually turns out beautiful when worn with a well made gele and matching accessories.

English styles have remained undaunted. Try them with beautiful matching hats and accessories such as shoes, jewellery and handbag. The outcome is most times unimagined.

By Vivian Onyebukwa