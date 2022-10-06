By Vivian Onyebukwa

It was all glam and pageantry at the maiden edition of “Runway Nigeria”, which was held at the prestigious Golden Gate events centre, Ikoyi, Lagos.

The show was a night of glitz and glamour as various designers showcased world class fashion outfits.

“Runway Nigeria”, which is a franchise from the International organizers of “Runway Fashion” all over West Africa and beyond, partnered with “Runway Nigeria” representative in Nigeria, Multi Devices Communications Ltd, a house-hold name in the beauty and fashion sector.

The participants included Dees and Tees Collection, Starway Makeup brand, Dee Dees Collection, and Cyril Rose .



The Dee Dees Collection was majorly a kiddies affair, and all the lovely designs showcased by the eight-year-old Dieko Lamidi. The Models, too, displayed on the runway designs by these outfits in an amazing way.

The host of the evening was Ambassador Neetah, popularly known as, African Queen Oprah.

Music and fashion goes together. Various musical artists who performed included a model who stood out among all, Tieniel. Other Artists were Denizy and Icefizy.

The franchise Director, Chukwumah Emmanuel, used the medium to speak to the exhibitors, telling them how a great time it was to showcase talents and skills.

He also looked forward to export African designs through this medium, soon.