Christmas is synonymous with lots of activities including parties. To most people, it is a time to make merry.Here are some of the Christmas party fashion ideas to try this year:

During a day party, it’s best to go for comfortable clothes that are easy to carry. Wearing jeans with a peplum top or sparkling shirt would be a good choice.

If the party is in the evening, you can go for a fancy outfit. Wear a little makeup and carry a clutch or a nice bag. Outfits like a jumpsuit, short dress, shirt with a skirt, would be a good idea for an evening party.

Sparkling and glittery jackets are also very trendy and stylish for an evening Christmas party. Throw a golden blazer on top of a black shirt. Wear it with a plain pant or a jean. It is simple, yet very trendy for a party. Then select a matching purse and a nice pair of shoes. Heels are mostly preferred over flats for such special occasions. Flats can be worn if you plan on going for a party that lasts until midnight, if you’re hosting or if there’s some dancing involved. But if you plan to stay for a short time, then go for heels.

Colourful outfits are also not a bad idea especially for teenagers. Wear plain bottoms with a floral print shirt. Wear a pump shoe and a clutch bag to complete the fashion. For night parties, wear a long maxi dress. Bold colours can be worn to a party at night too. A plain black maxi with golden heels and a neon clutch would work pretty well.

You can equally look smart on short dresses or mini-skirts. There is no rule or restriction on what to wear and what not to. Unless there is a theme for the party, wear whatever that is comfortable for you. Don’t forget your jewellery and makeup.