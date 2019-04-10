Are you fashionable and stylish? Are you tired of hopping from one salon to the other to fix your hair and nails? Do you fall between the age bracket of 18 and 55? If yes, you need not worry anymore as GlamCliq has come to the rescue.

Speaking at the unveiling of the app-driven platform recently in Lagos, the founder of the project, Ambassador ElaJoe said: “GlamCliq was inspired by our interaction with beauty and style service providers who, although are good at what they do, lacked the platform that could sufficiently represent what they can offer. Existing service portals charge them before they could connect with leads and potential customers, who sometimes don’t actually get to transact with them.

“They wanted an easy to use platform that connects them with their customers at zero or minimal cost, where they know they are always in control. Glamcliq was also inspired by the need by the everyday beauty and style consumer to easily discover qualitative beauty services within their vicinity at a competitive price.”

According to ElaJoe, GlamCliq is designed to benefit businesses in massive ways. “First of all, our model guarantees that service providers only pay when they get business. Every business knows the value of quality advertising and when that comes in the form of a free app, then what more can they ask for? And when that advertising guarantees a paying customer; that makes it much better. With GlamCliq, all a business needs do is to list their beauty and style services on the platform and add a YouTube video promotion of their brand and the target audience will discover them through the GlamCliq app and request their services.”

Meanwhile, the app, which made its debut on Sunday, March 30, is available for free on Google play store for download.