Ngozi Nwoke

It was glamour all the way at this year’s edition of ‘Outstanding Women Awards’organised by a non-profit organisation. The edition rewarded over 50 women for contributing immensely to various sectors of the economy.

The event which held in Ikeja, also featured an insightful talk show, panel discussion and album launch by the CEO, Outstanding Women Awards, Mrs Success Abu-Idris.

Abu-Idris expressed delight and gratitude to the guests and awardees who graced the event, while explaining that the occasion was important to women, as it encourages thriving women who are making positive impacts in the society.

She said every woman has potentials bestowed on her, and needs to be supported in order to identify and utilise them for the good of the society. She said such potential need not be undermined, adding that women contribute massively in Nigeria’s economy.

She said: “I thank everyone who made out time to honour our invitation. I appreciate the sponsors and everyone who contributed immensely to the success of this event.

“The Outstanding Women Awards is aimed at honouring women who have contributed their time and energy to make the society a better place. Our objective is to promote their efforts by recognising their numerous hard work with the award.

“We understand how much input women have made and are still making, regardless of how tedious it is; that’s why we have decided to annually encourage them.”

She beckoned on women to support one another in human development, and appealed to the government to include women in nation-building. “Women should be more involved in human development. They should abstain from anything that will hinder the progress of one another.

“I want to specially appeal to the government to always include women in all sectors and agenda, and they’ll see the massive improvement of the country,” she said.

An awardee, Olabisi Demola-Alade, Vice-Chairman, Nigeria Institute of Estate Surveyor and Estate Valuers, said the event was the best of its kind. “I love what the organisers are doing. It’s never an easy task to carry out; it takes a bold mind to organise an event of this magnitude. I can only support them with my prayers. But in all, I commend their efforts,” she said.

Mr Tunde Fapohunda, a guest who shared his experience during the event said other groups should be actively involved in encouraging women in society.

“I wish we have more of this kind that encourages women. I assure you that the society will be a lot better than it is. We need more groups to recognise efforts made by women and encourage them.

“I am convinced that a little support for the women will go a long way to improve their skills and empowering them to do more. I thank the Outstanding Women Awards for honouring me with this huge award,” he said.