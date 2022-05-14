By Vivian Onyebukwa

It was all glamour, style and creativity at The Sun Awards 2021. Guests turned out in their best as they displayed all manner of fashion in both dresses and accessories.

Black dress is a classic look that will never go out of style. A black dress is essential to the modern women’s wardrobe, and some of the guests appeared in this undaunted colour, made in different styles.

Evening dresses have a way of making ones skin glow and eyes pop during an event. A lot of attractive strapless, backless and halter dresses appeared on the red carpet at the event. They were simple, yet alluring.

Jumpsuit will never go out of fashion. They appeared in all shapes and sizes, fitted to various body types. Some came in long sleeves, halter tops, deep v-necks, and more.

African prints such as ankara, batik, have become mainstay in fashion, not just as a form of the traditional style, but as part of new global fashion culture. A lot of them came on the red carpet at The Sun Awards in many gorgeous styles.

A white dress is one of the wardrobe staples for every woman. White dresses are gorgeous. Any colour goes with white. And as it was, some glamorous women came in white dresses, made in various styles.

Accessories such as shoes and jewellery can make or mar an outfit. For many, a look is not complete until the right accessories are added. It is important for women as it can make them feel beautiful, stylish, special and confident. It ultimately plays a big role in making a woman feel good about herself, which is why it’s so valuable to many women.

Elegant women should carry clutch bags. No wonder a lot of the women that attended the event were carrying amazing clutch bags and pouches.