It was a night of glamour, mystery and drama as celebrities and influencers strutted the red carpet at the premiere of the most anticipated Nollywood movie, The Set-Up, which held at Filmhouse Cinemas, Lekki, Lagos recently.

Directed by acclaimed movie director, Niyi Akinmolayan, the movie was written by Naz Onuzo and produced by Inkblot Productions in collaboration with FilmOne Distribution and Production, and Anakle Films.

It was like a fashion show as guests pulled out all the cards to display the right amount of glamour for the premiere, with a twist of casino royale.

Elegant couture dresses, tuxedos, masks and trendsetting beauty looks were the major highlights of the night. From Dakore Egbuson-Akande, who nailed the theme in a white tuxedo and top hat by Mai Atafo to Ini Dima Okojie, who appeared in an alluring white long-tailed dress by Fablane, to Timini Egbuson’s avant-garde face mask, The Set Up had fans debating on social media on what their favourite look of the night was.

“The Set-Up is definitely a hit. It left the audience at the edge of their seats and took everyone on a journey of emotions! From the opening scene, the director leaves no room for boredom. When a film starts out strong, one would think that it fizzles out. The Set Up doesn’t. With The Set Up, the more you think you know; the more you realize you don’t, as the plot unfolds. It is a suspense-filled, action-packed, deliciously wicked movie. It’s like nothing you’ve never seen in the history of Nollywood,” a guest commented.

Celebrities who graced the premiere included Mo Abudu, Sola Sobawole, Lala Akindoju, Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman, IK Osakioduwa and Banky W. They all came out to support Adesua Etomi-Wellington, who played the lead character, and others cast like Kehinde Bankole, Joke Silva and Jim Iyke.

The Set-Up hits the cinemas across the nation on August 9.