Glamour and glitz rented the air as celebrities including over 30 Nollywood stars stormed Sky Cinemas, Sangotedo, Lagos for the premiere of a new movie, The Million.

The Million, which promises to be a box office hit, stars A-list acts like Ramsey Nouah, AY Makun, Ali Nuhu, Toyin Abraham, Blossom Chukwujekwu, Nancy Isime, and Brodda Shaggi among others.

Produced by Chika Lann, the movie tells the story of three partners in crime – AY Makun, Ramsey Nouah and Blossom Chukwujekwu, who conspire to rob the Central Bank of a whopping $42 million, while deploying all forms of strategies for the operation. The plan is successful, although almost countered by a seemingly smarter and heavyweight fraudster, Ali Nuhu.

The Million hits the cinemas across the country today, Friday, August 30.