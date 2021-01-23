It was glamour and style at the Pan African Music Fashion Runway and Game Changer Africa Acknowledgement awards which held at Wheat baker Ikoyi, Lagos. The programme, the sixth in its series, was held in line with Lagos State COVID-19 protocols. It was streamed live to a global audience in the first-ever virtual edition organised by NMO Management, an entertainment industry. The show was indeed a celebration of African cultural heritage that showcased contemporary Pan African designers, international runway models, cutting-edge fashion with live music.

It had in attendance 35 international and Pan African runway super models and 11 Pan African designers. They include Glee Premium, Anie’s Collection, Rafiat Clothing, Jurio Luti, Blingshiki Joseph Ejiro, among others. A percussionist, Wura Samba kicked off the programme with an opening solo musical drum performance set, echoing Afro folklore traditional sounds reflecting Afrocentric foundations of the Music Fashion Runway platform brand.

The event also featured music excellence from LoudNProudLive ‘One Sound’ Band with live artist performances from GBT Audition winners, Malcom Joshua and SQUI. Speaking at the event, Managing Director MNO, Ngozi Omambala explained that the Game Changer Africa Acknowledgement awards presentation segment, anchored by Wofai Samuel, was aimed at honouring industry trailblazers and pioneers. “We want to recognise their valuable contribution towards the growth in the creative industry.”

According to her, a new award category Music Fashion Runway Star Model Award 2020, was introduced to acknowledge the work of top international African models and their significant contribution to the fashion industry internationally.