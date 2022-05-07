Glamour and panache were on display as Connak Foundation Nigeria celebrated its 10th anniversary in Lagos on Friday, April 29.

Anchored by comedians Okey Bakassi and Dan De Humorous, one of the major highlights of the event was the impressive performance of Toiner B, winner of Connak Foundation Talent Hunt, who serenaded guests at the event. She was joined by music star, 2face Idibia, who thrilled fans with an amazing performance.

Founded by Ken Nnamdi Ukeagu a decade ago, Connak Foundation continues to thrive under the leadership of a true visionary and philanthropist, with a strong desire for excellence.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Speaking on what’s next for the Foundation, the CEO, Mrs Carole Emeka Sunday, stated that its goal is to strategically implement sustainable projects that resolve critical needs amongst the underserved population.

“We’ve already deployed our field resources to carry out assessment surveys in the region, to guide us in channeling available resources appropriately. We have undertaken the installation of a borehole with complete water treatment and filtration device setup in Igando, Alimosho LGA of Lagos. This infrastructural development will alleviate the regular search and lift the financial burden of buying water amongst indigent families, and guarantee access to clean, safe and potable water,” she explained.