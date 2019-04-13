Vivian Onyebukwa

It was all glamour and style as fashion designers recently received awards for their various contributions to the development of fashion industry in Nigeria. Founder and brain behind Nobel Afrik, Prince Idowu Akanni Oyefusi, while presenting the awards, said that the reason for the award is to look back and give back to people that have supported them over the years.

“The award is necessary to appreciate people that started with us to appreciate them for their support. We are pioneer of ideas that is why we are giving the award. We have been able to build designers over the years.” The event was a two-prong occasion. It was a celebration of 50th year birthday of Prince Oyefusi, and his students at Nobel Afrik, one of the premier fashion brands in Nigeria.

Many of the students have gone on to become successful in their fashion career. Some of the notable designers who were present at the occasion were: former Deputy Editor-In-Chief of City People magazine, a publisher, fashion designer and the Fashion Creator of Eve 2000, Susan Eyo Ikpe, Wunmi Oluwadare of Wumi O, Ugo Muonye, the creator of Ebuka’s exceptional agbada, and Efjiro Amos Safari, to mention a few. Some of the recipients include Lady Kofo Odeyemi, Fehihola Odunsina, Ugo Monye, Bayo Adegbe of Modela, Sola Babatunde, and Kola Kudus, to mention a few.