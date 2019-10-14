Glasgow Rangers has joined in the world wide celebration of midfielder Joe Aribo, who is fast becoming a proven goalscorer for the Super Eagles.

The 23-year-old, who was making his second appearance appearance for the West African side, broke the deadlock in the 35th minute after an eye-catching movement in the Selecao’s box.

His goal against Brazil made it two goals in two matches and Rangers assistant coach Michael Beale was happy with the player’s goalscoring display against the star-studded Brazilians.

In his tweet, he praised the midfielder for his outstanding goal against Tite’s men and he was glad to see the player extend his bright start to his international career.

“Outstanding @J_Aribo19 two goals in two games for the national team” he wrote on his Twitter account.

As for Rangers, they were impressed with the way Aribo scored the goal despite the number of Brazil players in the box.

They wrote on their official Twitter account: “ A brilliant goal by @J_Aribo19 for @NGSuperEagles against Brazil.”

It took Aribo just four minutes to open his goalscoring account for the Super Eagles during his debut against Ukraine in last month’s friendly encounter.

He will hope to continue his goal streak when the team face Benin Republic and Lesotho in AFCON 2021 qualifiers scheduled to take place in November.