By Bunmi Ogunyale

Versatile golfer, Esimaj- Yomi Egbe has emerged champions of this year’s edition of Ikeja Golf Club Captain’s Day Championship, which came to end at the weekend.

Egbe, playing off handicap 13, shot 66 net to beat Kola Afolabi also of Ikeja Golf Club and Ikoyi Club Jacob Erhabor to the second and third place respectively.

In other categories of the tournament, Bidemi Babatunde with 78 gross stole the show in Men’s Gross, the Guest men’s top prize went to Oladele Adeniran, Omosehin beats Fred Obasuyi to win the Special kitty trophy, Queen Abiola Atanda emerged victorious in the ladies category, beating Mrs. Lynda Obieze to the prize.

Chidi Tobias with 69 gross claimed the first position of the Professionals, Ben Ofungwu beat other golfers to carte home the prize in the veterans, while Peter Okafor was adjudged the winner of the Caddies.