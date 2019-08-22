Bunmi Ogunyale

Stakeholders, officials, coaches and participants have commended the ‘School Hoops’ basketball clinic organised by Diaspora Caresport Foundation for pupils and students in Ikorodu, Lagos State. Over 500 participants from ages 5 to 18 took part in the three-day programme, as the United State of America based non-governmental oganisation inspired the kids to combine sports with education. At the basketball clinic, which was supported by the Lagos State Sports Commission, participants were tutored on the rudiments of the dunking and slamming game and other life skills that will help them in the future.

According to the convener of the basketball clinic, Jeff Adelagun, the initiative was designed to promote education and sports, engage kids and youth in local communities, while giving them opportunity to excel in life.

Adelagun, a senior coach/referee at the I9 Sport Club, America’s first and largest youth sports league explained that the best selected players from the clinic will get scholarships opportunity in the United State of America. “It’s a dream come true for me and I want to thank all the people that made this clinic a success, most especially the officials for doing a wonderful job.

“This is a three-day event and people leave their families, their jobs to be part of this. I can assure you that will do this every year and introduce other sports. This is just the starting, we are going somewhere,” he assured.

While applauding the enthusiasm shown by the participants, Adelagun said the foundation would continue help marginalized children to get proper care by leveraging the power of sports to educate, inspire and develop young people.