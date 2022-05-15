By Christy Anyanwu

The first-ever Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCAs) Runway Show, held at The Federal Palace Hotel, Lagos, last Sunday, provided a great opportunity for upcoming designers to showcase the works of their creative fingers.

Selected from hundreds of entries for the competition, the chosen designers created unique collections featured at the fashion show. They were coached by Nigeria’s designers: Lanre Da Silva Ajayi of Lanre Da Silva Ajayi, Mai Atafo of ATAFO and Adebayo Oke-Lawal of Orange Culture.

The nine finalists, Amy Aghomi, Azeezat Alawusa, Ezioghene Egbelefiyo, Felix Asuquo, Ikechukwu Nwosu, Obinna Omeruo, Omowunmi Pillot, Oseluese Okpamen, and Sophie Chamberlain, gave the audience a visual taste of their unique fashion pieces. However, Obinna Omeruo, Felix Asuquo, and Sophie Chamberlain walked home with N5 million each, having clinched most of the votes from the event’s audience and judges, made up of Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Denola Grey, Idia Aisien and Stephanie Coker.

The finalists also presented a Pepsi Street Style collection as part of their showcase. Pepsi, tactical sponsors of the AMVCAs, rewarded the winners, Obinna Omeruo and Sophie Chamberlain, with N1 million each, bringing their total grand prize to N6 million each.

As part of the evening of glamour, Lush Hair models strutted the runway in unique and show-stopping hairstyles. Award-winning Afropop singer, Yemi Alade and popular media personality, Denrele Edun, who are both Lush Hair ambassadors made special appearances on the runway with their bold hairstyles and poses.

Guests were also entertained with performances by R&B pop group, Styl Plus and urban afropop duo, Ajebo Hustlers. The eighth edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards was packaged by Africa Magic in association with MultiChoice and sponsored by Amstel Malta.

