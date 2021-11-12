By Vivian Onyebukwa

The cultural buoyancy of the country and the spirit of togetherness of the people were showcased recently in Lagos. Different groups performed with the zeal of competition and dexterity of professionals.

That day, people from all works of life turned out in exquisitely designed native and foreign attires. Yet heaven kissed the earth as songs of praise and adoration covered the space. Family, friends and well wishers gathered from far and near to celebrate Dr Success Ibeakanma, a man in whom many are well pleased. He rolled out the drum that day to thank God for the uncommon grace upon his life. Ibeakanma is the General Overseer of Royal Choice Ministry, lKetu, Lagos.

The day started with a church service presided over by the man of God himself. His sermon centered on “uncommon grace.” He started by saying that that there are many sides of grace. He traced the gift of grace to the old testament when Noah found grace in the eyes of the Lord. “God is gracious. When you call grace you are calling God,” he said.

Quoting from 1 Corinthians 4:7, and 1 Peter 4:10, he described grace as a driving force and catalyst that promotes success. “Uncommon grace is a booster. It is the drivers’ licence of all great men. It silences demonic militancy. It confuses destiny hijackers. This is the day to release uncommon grace,” he said.

After the brief church service, the train moved to Ogudu, Lagos, venue for the reception where popular comedian, Aboki For Christ, thrilled the audience with his sublime skill. The hall was beautifully decorated even as the atmosphere was convivial. A whiff of perfumes rent the air. There was so much to eat and drink.

It was a day set aside to show love to Ibeakanma, a man some say, is a unique man of God, a rare gem. What else could one expect than joy and happiness from both the celebrant, who was surrounded by his wife, Pastor Faith, their children and their glamorous guests.

Some of the guests, who spoke with Daily Sun, described Ibeakanma in superlative terms as they narrated their experiences with him.

Akuchie Clement, a lawyer and staff of Federal University, Lokoja recalled his first contact with the Ibeakanma and how much he has benefited from the relationship. “I came in contact with him on the 7th dayof August, 2019 through one of his friends, Ekeledo. Since then, I have not regretted knowing him. God has been using him to bless me in different directions. He is a friend that is more than a brother. He took my problem as if it was his own. During the COVID 19, from the lockdown to after lockdown, he was sending money to me. Also, I had an attack and experienced a waist problem called Spondylosis and was referred to UNTH, Enugu. He prayed along with me and the thing disappeared.

“Again, when my wife had a leg ulcer, he equally intervened through prayers after taking her to different hospitals and traditional homes for the leg to be restored, but through prayer my wife was healed. Another wonderful thing he did was that out of N500,000

hospital bill during the period of my wife’s sickness, he single handedly contributed N250,000. His anointing and ministration healed my wife and today her leg has been restored to normal. Pastor Success is an accomplished man of God, a leader and a very successful businessman. He is a very kind and generous man per excellence. You are such a warm hearted brother, yet not one to pamper. Soft, yet tough, focus-driven, selfless and compassionate.”

A devout member of Royal Choice Ministry, Joy Ezirim, who started with the church 17 years ago, expressed joy towards Ibeakanma. She said she won’t stop blessing the day their path crossed. “In fact, I don’t know where to start. He is a great man of God. He has touched my life and that of my family. I am here to celebrate him today. We have not seen his type. He is an all rounder. His humility is second to none. He carries everybody in his heart, and he is committed to everyone. He is kind, loving and caring. Many people are under his scholarship. Many widows are under his pay roll. Many orphans are under his care.

“He has done many things, giving hope to the hopeless. If not for him standing in the gap for us, things would have gone wrong in my life and marriage”.

She described the him as a mouthpiece of God, which is why they seek his advice before they do certain things. “You can see how we are celebrating him today. Nobody will ever talk ill about Pastor Success Ibeakanma. He is a man after God’s heart. He gives and gives again. He is never tired of giving. That is why what we are doing today is not even enough appreciating him to what he is doing for us,” she volunteered.

Godson Ezirim, another member of the church, said he has known Ibeakanma since 1994. Godson narrated how almost all the members of Ezirim family eventually abandoned Anglican Church where they were deep rooted and followed Success Ibeakanma. According to him, the pastor “is liberal, unassuming and real.”

Apostle Royal Priest described Ibeakanma as a wonderful man. They both hail from the same community in Umuahia, Abia State. “He is a man that came to embrace Jesus in 1991. He is a man that has a history. Everybody knows him when he embraced Christ and how he took the bull by the horn by spreading the gospel in every nook and cranny until it pleases the Lord to take him higher by establishing Royal Choice Ministry International. His vision is, giving hope to the hopeless. You can attest even in my community, how he helps the widows and orphans. He has given scholarships to people in different institutions of higher learning. At a point, he paid the fees of all the candidates taking West African School Certificate Examinations. As I am speaking with you, he has given out about 1000 cars.

Prince Ugochukwu Nathaniel, a pastor in Abia State, said he came to Lagos just to celebrate birthday with him. Nathaniel said: “He is a very good man. He has been helping me and other ministers. I have known him for over 30 years. I pray that God will add more years to him and bless him abundantly.”

“This man, a prophet of result, is a special man of God,” said Princess Ekore. “I have passed through corridors of men of God, I have never seen someone like him. He is anointed and he is a giver. The first day I entered that church, it was with tears. He just asked me, ‘woman what do you want God to do for you?’ I told him it was about my daughter. I wanted to open my bag and bring out my daughter’s passport. Although his eyes were closed, but he told me, “woman do not open your bag.’ He prayed for my daughter and she was given the visa she was looking for. Since that time, my life has never remained the same financially and spiritually. He is a father to the core. I celebrate the grace of God in his life,” Princess Ekore said.

The event witnessed different performances such as cultural dance by Fulani cultural troupe, which made Aboki For Christ to describe Ibeakanma as a detribalised man of God.

