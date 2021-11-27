Victoria Nest III, by Victoria Garden City, Lagos came alive once again as sports enthusiasts sweated it out for the top prize at the 2021 final of Victoria Crest Olympiad football tournament.

The annual sports fiesta saw Victoria Crest II defeat Victoria Crest III by a lone goal after which Team Okonkwo which paraded top Nigerian celebrities dwarfed Team Kennedy in same fashion in a novelty clash.

In their bid to ensure that occasion is lively, Team Ozumba Mbadiwe lost to Team Squeid in tug of war competition, while Adeoluwa Okonkwo, Benjamin Wilson, and Isioye Adedayo grabbed gold, silver and bronze in draft respectively.

In ‘daddy’s race’ Pa Tosin Baruwa, Dolapo Onasanya and Elo Onyejemezi all dazzled, while Akoma Eno, Achodo Confidence and Nathan Mary showed class in the adult ladies category. Jason Onyejemezi alongside Brian Maguaje and Uriel Ezewele pipped each other in kitrace game respectively.

Real-estate entrepreneur, Kennedy Okonkwo expressed his delight over the large turnout of residents.

The businessman turned philanthropist also tagged the 2021 edition a tip of the iceberg as he aims to champion the tourney to an enviable height come next year.

‘I’m so glad I witnessed this today. We have been doing this for a long time and I can assure you next year’s edition will be more superb.

“ I’m very passionate about sports and I believe this is an opportunity to bring us [residence] together. “

