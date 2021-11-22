The Lagos Lawn Tennis, Onikan came alive at the weekend as tennis players sweated it out for the top prize at the second edition of Oba Saheed Ademola Elegushi annual tennis championship.

The duo of Ogechi Iheanacho and Sunday Igbinovia defeated hard-fighting Yinka Abiola Adams and Bolaji Olawepo 6-4,4-6,10-6 to emerge champions in the blind doubles final.

The eventual winners were rewarded with cash prizes, trophies, medals and chest refrigerators, just as the runners up who also got handsome prizes courtesy of the sponsor, Oba Elegbusi. In a chat with media men, the Lagos monarch believed sports is a good tool to give back to the society and also to take youths off the streets. “I’m very passionate about sports and I believe this is an opportunity to get the youths busy and also discover some talents for the state and the country at large.

“We are seriously thinking of making it bigger in the edition, by then the cadets or what you call the young ones will also have their category and be part of what we are doing.

“It is important to look in the young ones direction now since they are the ones that will replace the ageing players. So, we can always improve on what we are doing for tennis and other sports in Lagos,” His Royal Majesty assured.

