Nigeria’s national telecommunications carrier, Globacom, has gained additional one million new subscribers in the month of October, just a month after adding two million customers.

Globacom, thus retained its position as the top gainer for two months running, even as the company also maintained its position as the second largest service provider in the country.

A report on the website of Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) revealed that Globacom led the table during the month by adding 1,044,322 new subscribers and grossing a total of 50,255,796 customers. The company had ended the month of September with 49,211,474 subscribers.

The second position went to MTN which gained 542,070 new subscribers to have a total of 65,870,174 customers in October, while the third position was occupied by Airtel with 172,221 new customers and a total subscriber base of 49,081,899.

Conversely, 9mobile lost a total of 541,890 customers, thus dropping to 14,792,206 subscribers.

Globacom has thus sustained its steady growth in the nation’s telecommunication industry in the last two months.