Auditions in the world’s biggest dance reality television show, Glo Battle of the Year Nigeria will begin on 30th November in Kaduna. This will be followed by other auditions on 4th, 7th, 11th, 14th, and 18th of December in Abuja, Enugu, Port Harcourt, Benin and Lagos respectively.

Registration exercise for the competition has been on-going with youth and dance lovers across the country working to be part for the dance reality television show,

Globacom, in a statement, said that talented dancers and dance groups, started uploading their dance moves in order to qualify for the audition immediately after the reality show was unveiled in October, 2021.

“Young Nigerians have camped on www.globotynigeria.com since the website went live last month. The opportunity to win mega millions of naira and other mouth-watering prizes, including the chance of representing Nigeria at the international Battle of the Year, has motivated many to apply,” The company said

It advised dancers and dance crews interested in the competition to log on to www.globotynigeria.com to register. It added that they will upload a 60-second entry video and that top 20 entries per region in each category will be selected at the end of the exercise

“We are really excited to commence the regional auditions later this month and look forward to beginning the airing all the action for the viewing pleasure of Nigerians at a soon-to-be-announced date. The planning team has put in place everything necessary to give young people exactly what they enjoy about dance performances, and we are confident that everyone will be pleasantly delighted with what we have in store,” Globacom concluded.

