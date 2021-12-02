After a successful call for entry exercise which involved thousands of youths across the country applying to participate in the Glo Battle of the Year Nigeria, the auditions formally kick off on Thursday at the Federal Capital Territory Abuja.

The Abuja regional audition according a Globacom statement will take place at Hotel Interconnect, starting from Thursday, December 2. The first day will feature Kaduna contestants while Abuja contestants will take the centre stage on Friday, December 3.

Globacom said, “We are a brand that taps into the passion and lifestyle of the Nigerian youth, and we know there are many gifted youths who need support to excel. Dance is a core passion of many Nigerian youths who are also our customers. We are, therefore, excited to unleash the unlimited potential of Nigerian dancers and provide the platform for them to showcase their abilities on the world stage”,

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

The company which said the exercise is meant to select the most talented dancers and dance groups who will represent the region at the finals of the competition called on interested Abuja residents to visit Gloworld shops at Aminu Kanu Crescent Wuse 2 and Jabi Lake Mall, Abuja and Suleja to get an invitation to interact with the celebrity judges and Glo ambassadors including sensational singer, Simi of ‘ Duduke’ fame.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .