Nigeria’s digital solutions provider, Globacom, led the growth of the industry in the month of July, 2021, after it added over a million new customers to its customer base.

Latest published statistics from the industry’s regulator, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), shows that Globacom was the only network whose subscriber base grew in July, as MTN and Airtel both suffered losses, while 9mobile was stagnant.

The NCC report also shows that Globacom was equally the only operator that added new data customers during the period. Its internet subscribers rose from 37,875,966 in June to 38,214,155 in July, a growth of 338,189 new data customers.

MTN’s internet subscriber base shrank from 59,594,891 in June to 59,008,651 in July, a loss of 586,240, just as Airtel lost 182,682 data customers from the 36,235,905 it had in June to 36,053,223 recorded at the end of July. 9mobile had the same figure of 6,108,151 for the two months, according to the NCC report.

In the same vein, the data indicates that Globacom added 1,007,259 new subscribers to see its subscriber base grow from 50,130,540 in June to 51,137,799 at the end of July.

MTN, on the other hand, lost 447,460 subscribers as its figure fell from 73,571,192 in June to 73,123,732 in July. Airtel’s subscriber base which stood at 50,665,723 in June fell to 50,301,237 in July, showing a loss of 364,486 customers. 9mobile, however, remained stagnant in its numbers with 12,908,092 subscribers reported.

