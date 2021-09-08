Nigerians across the country have been applauding Glo Berekete, a people-oriented tariff plan launched last year by national telecommunications company, Globacom.

Some subscribers to the Glo network, who commented on the plan which comes with N600 welcome bonus after a successful activation of subscribers’ line, described their experience as simply delightful.

“The successful activation includes registering the SIM, recharging with a minimum of N100 and making a first call. N400 out of the bonus credit is for calls to any network, while the balance of N200 will be converted to 200MB of data”. Globacom said.

The subscribers who commented on the plan include Akpan Japhet, a student of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko, Ondo State who stated that “The data helps me in my research and studies online as I don’t have to worry much about data cost. On top of these, I still enjoy 100% bonus on any data plan I subscribe to. With GLO Berekete, all my voice and data needs are satisfied in one tariff plan”.

Also Idumota, Lagos – based trader, Asabi Morenikeji said, “Since I bought my latest Sim which came with Glo Berekete, I have been enjoying huge airtime and data bonuses. Having known this, I have made it a habit to recharge regularly. I use the bonus for calls to my children who study in other parts of Nigeria”.

Enugu –based Chidinma Okoye, who sells fairly-used goods is also subscribed to Glo Berekete. According to her “I have won more customers, since I started posting my wares on social media using the Berekete free data, which I receive when I recharge my Glo line”.

Also, Abubakar Kalo, a beans farmer in Bauchi said that he started to talk more to his customers, at minimal cost, since he subscribed to the Berekete plan.

Outlining the benefits of Berekete when it was launched, Globacom said 700 percent bonus goes to customers on every recharge to call all networks and to browse the Internet, in addition to N20, 000 voice bonus and 5GB data bonus from a single recharge depending on the recharge denomination.

They will also enjoy up to 100% extra data volumes when they purchase between N50 and N10, 000. The offer is valid four months after the3 customer joined the network.

To join the plan, Globacom said prepaid subscribers will dial *777# after which they too can enjoy 700 percent bonus on all recharges, but will not be entitled to the one-off welcome bonus as well as the bonus on data plan purchases. However, new customers usually get on the Berekete tariff plan by default.

