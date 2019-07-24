It was a character she internalised with aplomb. Ibidun Allison played her role as chatty Amebo in a popular television sitcom, Village Headmaster with such sublime proficiency that earned her national acclaim.

Her character was true to the meaning of “amebo”, a bastardisation of the original Urhobo word “avwebo” which means the favourite wife in a polygamous home and the gossip who ensured the husband was kept abreast of happenings within his homestead.

The popular programme still holds the record as the longest running television drama on the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) having been on air for 20 unbroken years from 1968 to 1988.

The “Amebo” character has now been brought back to life by data transformation company, Globacom, in its latest television commercial to promote “Glo Amebo”, a mouth-watering offer that gives subscribers five times the value of their recharge. The television commercial celebrates the talkativeness of “Amebo” who still looks quite delectable for her age.

Chief Allison plays the talkative beads seller who puts a call through to her daughter, played by Yvonne Jegede in the theatrical television commercial. The phone conversation begins in the morning and goes uninterrupted till evening when Amebo suddenly looks up to discover that not only has darkness fallen on the market but other traders have closed for the day.

When a customer acted by musician Ego Ogbaru complains about the endless call, Chief Allison (Amebo) retorts “Na you be Glo wey dey dash me credit anyhow?” It was her classic way of showing that when you subscribe to the Amebo tariff plan on the Glo network, you would enjoy a seemingly endless talk time with little recharge.

The television commercial underscores the unprecedented volume of call time available to customers to call, chat and network with family and friends on the Globacom network.

“Glo Amebo” is available on all recharges while customers can recharge with *555*PIN# to get five times the value of their chosen recharge.